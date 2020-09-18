Defense falters, Burrow throws for three touchdowns in Bengals' 35-30 loss to Browns

CLEVELAND, OH — The Bengals fell to the Browns 35-30 on Thursday night. They flashed their potential on offense, but they couldn't slow down Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

The Browns scored three touchdowns on their first four drives. Cleveland finished with 35 points after only putting up six against Baltimore on Sunday.

Mayfield completed 16-of-23 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He got off to a hot start and the Browns running backs finished it off.

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals finished with just 68 yards rushing.

Joe Burrow continues to show his potential, despite playing behind a below average offensive line. The rookie quarterback completed 37-of-61 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Burrow was under pressure for most of the game. He was knocked down nine times.

No Geno, Big Problem

The Bengals defense needs Geno Atkins back in the lineup. The eight-time Pro Bowler missed his second consecutive game with a shoulder injury.

The Browns were able to do whatever they wanted on offense. Mayfield didn't get sacked and didn't have to deal with any pressure, even though starting right tackle Jack Conklin didn't play due to an ankle injury.

If Atkins was active, he could've put pressure on Mayfield and limited the Browns' rushing attack.,

The Bengals were also without veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels, who started in Atkins' place in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Goal-Line Woes

The Bengals had seven plays from inside the Browns' 10-yard line in the third quarter and had to settle for a field goal. Giovani Bernard appeared to score a touchdown, but he was ruled down a few inches short. Tyler Boyd also dropped what would've been a touchdown.

Boyd made up for it with a nice touchdown catch in the final minute of the game.

Injury

Tight end C.J. Uzomah had four receptions for 42 yards, but suffered a right achilles injury after making a catch in the fourth quarter. He didn't return.

First Touchdown Pass

Burrow threw three touchdowns on Thursday night. The first one went to Uzomah, who ran a perfect route for the score.

Burrow wasn't done there. He found Mike Thomas for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Bullock Bounces Back

Randy Bullock recovered from Sunday's 31-yard miss at the end of regulation against the Chargers. He made 3-of-3 field goal attempts on Thursday night.

Up Next

The Bengals travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 27. View their entire schedule here.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!