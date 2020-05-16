Tyler Boyd is impressed with Joe Burrow, says Bengals have to prove people wrong

Tyler Boyd has been one of the Bengals' most consistent players over the past two years.

He's had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He became the fifth player in Bengals' history to have 90 catches in 2019.

Now, the 25-year-old enters his fifth NFL season hoping to do something he hasn't done since entering the league — win.

"I just want to go out there and just prove people wrong," Boyd told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "We still have doubters and everybody's still saying that we're going to be the weakest team. With me, I just love proving people wrong, so that's what we got to go out there and do."

The Bengals' projected win total sits at 5.5. They're only favored in one game this season.

Boyd believes in the talent on the Bengals' roster. He's fine with the low expectations. He knows a wide receiver core that consisting of him, A.J. Green, John Ross, Tee Higgins and Auden Tate has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL.

"I don't feel like anybody feels threatened at this moment. We have to go out there and prove ourselves," Boyd said. "On paper we have an all-star stacked team."

The entire Bengals roster took notice when the organization committed nearly $150 million to eight free agents and Green this offseason. Adding D.J Reader, Vonn Bell, Trae Waynes, Josh Bynes and Mackensie Alexander should make a huge difference on defense. All five players are expected to start this season.

None of their offseason additions was bigger than who they took with the No. 1 pick. Joe Burrow brings hope to a franchise that needed to make a quarterback change. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner impressed Boyd with his poise and playmaking ability last season.

"Each game that he played in, he always delivered," Boyd said. "He never took bad sacks and he always delivered the ball perfectly to the wide receiver every time. It was kind of shocking because I just seen him being so poised, man. It's rare to see a guy in college play like that at the speed he was playing at."

Burrow has been in contact with his teammates about working out in Cincinnati. He's exchanged texts with Green and Boyd over the past few weeks. The rookie quarterback hopes to workout with his new wide receivers in person this offseason, even if NFL facilities remain closed.

The Bengals are expected to open Paul Brown Stadium to players and coaches as soon as this week.

Boyd is working out regularly in his hometown of Pittsburgh. He's excited for the season and is hoping to be on a winning team for the first time in his NFL career.

Listen to his entire interview with Dan Hoard below: