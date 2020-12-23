NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Vonn Bell Releases Limited Edition 'TikTok Destroyer' Shirt

Bell wants his fellow players to respect the game
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Vonn Bell released a limited edition "TikTok Destroyer" shirt on Wednesday.

It has Bell's "VB24" logo in orange with the words "RESPECT THE GAME" in white. Fans can purchase the T-Shirt at VonnBellShop.com for $24.24.

Bell took issue with Steelers wide receiver's JuJu Smith-Schuster pregame routine, which included dancing on the opponents' logo at the 50-yard line. 

The 24-year-old not only did a dance, but he posted it on the social media platform TikTok. 

"He’s still young minded. He loves the game. He loves going out there [and] playing," Bell said last week. "It’s kind of disrespectful at the end of the day. But they’re on top right now so you can’t really say nothing right now. We just gotta go out there, between the lines, go out there and hit him and let him know where he stands."

Bell followed through on his comment by crushing Smith-Schuster in the second quarter of the Bengals' 27-17 upset win on Monday Night football. 

The hit forced a fumble, which led to a Cincinnati touchdown a few plays later. 

Smith-Schuster chose to stop his pregame dancing routine. The 24-year-old told reporters on Wednesday that the dancing is over. 

“For the betterment of myself and my teammates, I'm going to stop dancing on the logos," he said.

Smith-Schuster may have played his last game in the Bengals-Steelers rivalry. He's a free agent at the end of the season, so his time in Pittsburgh could be coming to an end. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) runs from Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The Steelers dealt the Bengals loss No. 11, 16-10, at home. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Tyler Boyd, Brandon Allen, Logan Wilson and Darius Phillips

Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell forces a fumble on a first-quarter catch by Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Juju
News

Vonn Bell Releases Limited Edition 'TikTok Destroyer' Shirt

Dec 7, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) warms up before playing the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Last Dance: JuJu Smith-Schuster to Stop Dancing on Opposing Teams' Logos

IMG_2631
Gameday

Watch: Joe Mixon Cheers After Bengals' Defense Stops Steelers on Monday Night

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) smiles after the Tigers beat Notre Dame 34-10 in the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars? Plus Tony's Jinx, Carson Wentz and Derrick Henry

Zac Taylor on Bengals and Texans
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on Vonn Bell, the Bengals' Injuries and Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) dances on the sideline as the Bengals secure the win in the fourth quarter of the NFL 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Bengals beat the Steelers, 27-17, on Monday Night Football. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Bengals Stand Pat in Power Rankings Following Upset Win Over Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo observe practice during Cincinnati Bengals minicamp practice, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp June 13
News

Join Us For a Special Edition of the Roundtable Show on 700 WLW

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks on the sidelines during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Did Monday Night's Win Over the Steelers 'Save' Zac Taylor's Job?