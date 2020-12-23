Vonn Bell Releases Limited Edition 'TikTok Destroyer' Shirt

Bell wants his fellow players to respect the game

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Vonn Bell released a limited edition "TikTok Destroyer" shirt on Wednesday.

It has Bell's "VB24" logo in orange with the words "RESPECT THE GAME" in white. Fans can purchase the T-Shirt at VonnBellShop.com for $24.24.

Bell took issue with Steelers wide receiver's JuJu Smith-Schuster pregame routine, which included dancing on the opponents' logo at the 50-yard line.

The 24-year-old not only did a dance, but he posted it on the social media platform TikTok.

"He’s still young minded. He loves the game. He loves going out there [and] playing," Bell said last week. "It’s kind of disrespectful at the end of the day. But they’re on top right now so you can’t really say nothing right now. We just gotta go out there, between the lines, go out there and hit him and let him know where he stands."

Bell followed through on his comment by crushing Smith-Schuster in the second quarter of the Bengals' 27-17 upset win on Monday Night football.

The hit forced a fumble, which led to a Cincinnati touchdown a few plays later.

Smith-Schuster chose to stop his pregame dancing routine. The 24-year-old told reporters on Wednesday that the dancing is over.

“For the betterment of myself and my teammates, I'm going to stop dancing on the logos," he said.

Smith-Schuster may have played his last game in the Bengals-Steelers rivalry. He's a free agent at the end of the season, so his time in Pittsburgh could be coming to an end.

