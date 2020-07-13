Latest odds on new Washington Football Team nickname

The Washington Football Team announced plans to retire the 'Redskins' nickname and logo on Monday.

The news comes just 10 days after the organization announced that they would conduct a thorough review their team name.

"Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review," the team said in a statement Monday. "[Owner] Dan Snyder and [coach] Ron Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."

Snyder issued a statement about the potential change on July 3:

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field."

Redwolves makes the most sense. They've already said they want to keep their burgundy and gold color scheme. It would make for an easy transition for fans and the nickname has already been endorsed by plenty of big names including Washington D.C. area native Kevin Durant.

Updated odds have been released for what the rebranded name could be. The 'Redtails' remain a 3/1 favorite. Check out the odds in their entirety below.

Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Redtails 3/1

Generals 4/1

Warriors 4/1

Presidents 5/1

Redwolves 6/1

Lincolns 7/1

Monuments 8/1

Veterans 9/1

Americans 10/1

Kings 10/1

Memorials 10/1

Redhawks 10/1

Roosevelts 14/1

Skins 16/1

Jeffersons 18/1