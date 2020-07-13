AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Washington should go with the obvious choice for their new nickname after retiring 'Redskins'

James Rapien

Washington announced their plans to retire the 'Redskins' name and logo on Monday. The news comes just 10 days after they said they would conduct a thorough review of the team's name. 

"Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review," the team said in a statement Monday. "[Owner] Dan Snyder and [coach] Ron Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."

There has been plenty of talk about what their new name could be. The franchise does plan on keeping the burgundy and gold color scheme. 

Since they're sticking with the same colors, the Redwolves makes a lot of sense. It's a lot better than some of the other suggestions, including the betting favorites. 

Chris Russell of RedskinsReport posted a concept of what the Redwolves' uniforms and logo could look like. It's much better than the other names that have been talked about and would make for a natural transition for fans of the team.

The Redtails are the betting favorite, followed by the Generals, Presidents, Lincolns, Veterans, Capitols and Americans.

As of last week, there weren't any odds on the Redwolves, but there have been plenty of people in favor of the nickname. 

Washington D.C. area native Kevin Durant is one of many to endorse to Redwolves nickname on social media. 

Check out the odds for their new team name here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals' weapons ranked in bottom-third of the NFL

Cincinnati Bengals' weapons ranked in bottom-third of NFL

James Rapien

Louisiana names road after Joe Burrow

Louisiana named a road after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Bengals Cornerback Breakdown: Free agents boost room, Jackson wants to stay and a sleeper

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback breakdown: Bengals Cornerback Breakdown: Free agents boost room and William Jackson III wants to stay

NicoleZembrodt

by

James Rapien

The Bengals should benefit greatly from one of Joe Burrow's best traits

The Cincinnati Bengals should benefit greatly from one of Joe Burrow's best traits

James Rapien

Bengals special teams unit a major strength heading into 2020 season

Cincinnati Bengals special teams unit was the lone bright spot from last season

Russ Heltman

by

James Rapien

Trey Hopkins impressed with Joe Burrow, doesn't believe communication will be an issue despite virtual offseason

Trey Hopkins impressed with Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow

James Rapien

What Bengals rookie not named Joe Burrow will have the biggest impact this season?

What Cincinnati Bengals rookie not named Joe Burrow will have the biggest impact this season?

Blake Jewell

Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins surprised by Madden 21 rating

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins surprised by Madden 21 rating

James Rapien

A.J. Green mentioned among NFL's best wide receivers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has missed significant time due to injury, but the NFL still holds him in high regard

James Rapien

Bengals notify season ticket holders of mask requirement, other safety protocols for 2020 season

Cincinnati Bengals notify season ticket holders of mask requirement, other safety protocols for 2020 season

Andrew Miller