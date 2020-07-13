Washington should go with the obvious choice for their new nickname after retiring 'Redskins'

Washington announced their plans to retire the 'Redskins' name and logo on Monday. The news comes just 10 days after they said they would conduct a thorough review of the team's name.

"Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review," the team said in a statement Monday. "[Owner] Dan Snyder and [coach] Ron Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."

There has been plenty of talk about what their new name could be. The franchise does plan on keeping the burgundy and gold color scheme.

Since they're sticking with the same colors, the Redwolves makes a lot of sense. It's a lot better than some of the other suggestions, including the betting favorites.

Chris Russell of RedskinsReport posted a concept of what the Redwolves' uniforms and logo could look like. It's much better than the other names that have been talked about and would make for a natural transition for fans of the team.

The Redtails are the betting favorite, followed by the Generals, Presidents, Lincolns, Veterans, Capitols and Americans.

As of last week, there weren't any odds on the Redwolves, but there have been plenty of people in favor of the nickname.

Washington D.C. area native Kevin Durant is one of many to endorse to Redwolves nickname on social media.

Check out the odds for their new team name here.