Zac Taylor's Odds of Being the Next Head Coach Fired Drop After Bengals' Win Over Steelers

Taylor led the Bengals past the Steelers on Monday
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor picked up the biggest win of his head coaching career on Monday night. 

Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 27-17 to improve to 3-10-1 on the season. Not only did they snap a five game losing streak, but they also ended the Steelers' 11-game winning streak against the Bengals. It was their first win over Pittsburgh since 2015.

“This has been the expectation. Every Sunday, when you walk on the field, you expect this result," Taylor said on Monday night. "It’s obviously been disappointing when it hasn’t been that way, but I don’t feel any different. I’m excited obviously, for all the guys in the locker room that put in the work, like I said. But this is been the expectation for us, and this is going to continue to be the expectation."

Taylor's odds of being the next head coach fired decreased significantly after Monday's win. He's near the bottom of the list at +1200. 

The Jets won their first game of the season on Sunday, but Adam Gase still has the highest odds of being fired at +200. 

Taylor's odds were +1800 two weeks ago. They jumped up to +650 after the Bengals' loss to the Cowboys

Check out the odds below (Courtesy of BetOnline).

Adam Gase +200 (2/1)

Matt Nagy +225 (9/4)

Doug Marrone +250 (5/2)

Anthony Lynn +500 (5/1)

Vic Fangio +500 (5/1)

Zac Taylor +1200 (12/1)

Doug Pederson +1400 (14/1)

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with the officials in the fourth quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
