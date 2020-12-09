NewsAll Bengals+
Zac Taylor's Odds of Being Fired Decrease After Loss to Dolphins

Zac Taylor's odds of being the next NFL head coach to be fired dropped
CINCINNATI — Last week marked the first time that there were odds on Zac Taylor's chances of being the next NFL head coach fired

He hadn't made any of those lists in the past, but three straight losses put him in a position that no head coach wants to be in. 

The Bengals followed that up with an ugly 19-7 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. They've lost four straight and seven of their last eight games. Despite another poor performance, his odds of being the next head coach fired decreased significantly. 

There were 10/1 odds on Taylor entering Week 13. Those chances dropped to 18/1 this week. 

That probably has a lot to do what happened to other teams. 

Anthony Lynn's seat is as hot as it's ever been in Los Angeles following the Chargers' 45-0 loss to the Patriots. 

Adam Gase fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, but the Jets are still looking for their first win and could part ways with their head coach any any moment.

Doug Pederson is also on the hot seat in Philadelphia. The Eagles have lost four-straight games and benched former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz. 

At 2-9-1, the Bengals have the third-worst record in the NFL entering Sunday's game against the Cowboys. 

Check out the odds below (Courtesy of BetOnline). For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Anthony Lynn +150 (3/2)

Adam Gase +225 (9/4)

Doug Pederson +350 (7/2)

Doug Marrone +400 (4/1)

Matt Nagy +525 (11/2)

Mike Zimmer +1400 (14/1)

Vic Fangio +1800 (18/1)

Zac Taylor +1800 (18/1)

Mike McCarthy +2000 (20/1)

