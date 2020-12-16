NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Zac Taylor's Odds of Being the Next Head Coach Fired Increase After Blowout Loss to Cowboys

Taylor is 4-24-1 since being named head coach in 2019
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is staying positive even though his team is 2-10-1 this season. 

Despite losing five straight and seven of their last eight games, the second-year head coach believes he can turn things around in Cincinnati. 

"I'm not going to be any different in front of [the media] than I am in front of the players and coaches. We believe in what we're doing. I think that's the most important thing," Taylor said on Monday. "That may be hard for people to believe given our track record of wins and losses, but there will unbelievable days ahead and I'll remember these days. I think a lot of people will forget them when we're playing for championships and playing for division titles and you're seeing great things on the field from our guys. I know we just have to weather the storm and get through it and look forward to the great days ahead."

Taylor is 4-24-1 since taking over for Marvin Lewis in 2019. The Bengals are 13-point home underdogs to the Steelers this week. They play in Houston in Week 16, before returning home to host Baltimore for the season finale.

Taylor is one of seven coaches that have odds of being the next NFL head coach fired by his team.

He has the fourth-highest odds (+650) behind Adam Gase, Anthony Lynn and Doug Marrone. 

Taylor's odds were (+1800) last week. They increased drastically following Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Cowboys. 

Check out the odds below (Courtesy of BetOnline).

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Adam Gase +150 (3/2)

Anthony Lynn +175 (7/4)

Doug Marrone +600 (6/1)

Zac Taylor +650 (13/2)

Matt Nagy +750 (15/2)

Doug Pederson +900 (9/1)

Mike Zimmer +2000 (20/1)

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks to quarterback Brandon Allen (8) in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor's Odds of Being the Next Head Coach Fired Increase After Blowout Loss to Cowboys

Oct 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady prior to kickoff against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Top Head Coaching Candidates, Super Bowl Pretenders and Edge Rushers in the '21 Draft

Dec 18, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. The Steelers won 24-20. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals All-Pro DT Geno Atkins Underwent Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Nov 10, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (left) and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (right) meet after the Ravens defeated the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Comparing the Bengals to the rest of the AFC North and a Midweek Mailbag

Jan 29, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at Super Bowl LIV press conference at JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Hall of Famer Believes Eric Bieniemy Would Be Perfect Fit in Houston with Deshaun Watson

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson III (22) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (21) react prior to the game between the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

A Breakdown of the Bengals' Cap Space Situation Entering the 2021 Offseason

Andy Dalton and his wife Jordan pose with their 13-month-old son Noah after practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2015. 081715 Bengalscamp
News

JJ Dalton on Return to Cincinnati: 'My Heart is Full'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) catches a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys to a 30-7 over the Bengals. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
AllBengals Insiders+

A.J. Green 'Ready for Anything' With Free Agency Looming

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Rashard Robinson (28) tackled Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) for a loss in the third quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Dallas Cowboys won, 30-7. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 13
Gameday

Bengals Stand Pat in Power Rankings After Blowout Loss to Cowboys