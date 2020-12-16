Zac Taylor's Odds of Being the Next Head Coach Fired Increase After Blowout Loss to Cowboys

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is staying positive even though his team is 2-10-1 this season.

Despite losing five straight and seven of their last eight games, the second-year head coach believes he can turn things around in Cincinnati.

"I'm not going to be any different in front of [the media] than I am in front of the players and coaches. We believe in what we're doing. I think that's the most important thing," Taylor said on Monday. "That may be hard for people to believe given our track record of wins and losses, but there will unbelievable days ahead and I'll remember these days. I think a lot of people will forget them when we're playing for championships and playing for division titles and you're seeing great things on the field from our guys. I know we just have to weather the storm and get through it and look forward to the great days ahead."

Taylor is 4-24-1 since taking over for Marvin Lewis in 2019. The Bengals are 13-point home underdogs to the Steelers this week. They play in Houston in Week 16, before returning home to host Baltimore for the season finale.

Taylor is one of seven coaches that have odds of being the next NFL head coach fired by his team.

He has the fourth-highest odds (+650) behind Adam Gase, Anthony Lynn and Doug Marrone.

Taylor's odds were (+1800) last week. They increased drastically following Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Cowboys.

Adam Gase +150 (3/2)

Anthony Lynn +175 (7/4)

Doug Marrone +600 (6/1)

Zac Taylor +650 (13/2)

Matt Nagy +750 (15/2)

Doug Pederson +900 (9/1)

Mike Zimmer +2000 (20/1)