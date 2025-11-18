Steelers Coach Gives Blunt Answer on Jalen Ramsey Attacking Ja'Marr Chase For Spitting Incident
CINCINNATI — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have many scolding words ready for Jalen Ramsey after the cornerback's reaction to Ja'Marr Chase spitting on him during Sunday's 34-12 Bengals loss.
Tomlin has no comment on anything that happens after a man spits on another man.
"I have no message if someone spits in your face," Tomlin told the media this week. "Do what comes naturally."
Ramsey did just that, throwing punches at Chase that got him ejected from the game. Chase has since been suspended one game by the NFL for the incident and is awaiting his appeal decision, which could come down anytime today or Wednesday morning.
It's a costly mistake by the Bengals' best healthy offensive player. The league didn’t fine Chase; missing one game will cost him $448,333, which is 1/18th of his $8,070,000 base salary this season, plus another $58,823 for his per-game roster bonus.
“I know it's an emotional situation,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about the incident on Monday. “I know there are a lot of things going on there that lead to things like that. We'll just continue to move forward.”
Taylor didn't defend the act, but noted how much he respects Chase as a leader.
“I can't say enough positive things about Ja'Marr,” Taylor continued. “Think about the amount of situations people have tried to put him in and the way that he's always responded. We're not all perfect. We're going to make mistakes here and there, but I stand by Ja'Marr.”
Cincinnati's loss to Pittsburgh leaves them a full three games back in the division with seven games to play. A massive 3-7 hole that just two other teams in NFL history have climbed out of to make the playoffs (2020 Commanders and the 2022 Jaguars).
The Bengals face New England this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI