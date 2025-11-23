Pair of Cincinnati Wide Receivers Injured Against Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost more starting wide receivers during Sunday's game against the Patriots as Andrei Iosivas went down with an upper-body injury in the final quarter, with Cincinnati on track to lose another game this season. Tee Higgins also got hurt and smashed his head hard on the ground one play later. He has been ruled out with a concussion.
It's been a brutal day for the Bengals' offense with one touchdown scored by the unit.
Iosivas was playing outside more today, but had been playing in the slot most of this season.
"I wouldn't say I was uncomfortable. I was just kind of like, 'Okay, what is this going to be like in the slot?'" Iosivas noted the position change in the offseason. "I've seen a bunch of film on TV, obviously. It's just like a different kind of game in there. There's much more you have to maneuver. You're really in tune with what the defense is doing. The rotation of the safeties, you are always locked in on that kind of stuff in the slot, because then you have to go block, 'Okay, is the safety rotating down? Okay, got to go motion over there to take him out.'
"It's fun because it helped me learn the game more, and I think it will help my career in the future. I'm very comfortable on the outside, but now that I'm so comfortable in the slot, I think it just expands my game so much, and I do have the tools to be successful on the outside and on the inside. So it really just helped my career out, to be honest, and my path. At first, I was confused, and now it's starting to make sense."
Cincinnati is getting stripped of weapons one by one as Ja'Marr Chase serves his one-game suspension for spitting on Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
