Buffalo Bills Draft 2024: Where and when the Bills are selecting in the NFL Draft
It's all subject to change once general manager Brandon Beane starts working the phones, but the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to pick 10 times over the course of the three-day NFL Draft.
It all starts on Thursday, April 25 with Round 1 kicking off at 8:00 pm ET on NFL Network and ESPN. As of now, Bills' fans will be forced to wait until late into the night with 27 selections happening before Buffalo hits the clock at No. 28 overall.
"I can't really tell you whether we go up, go back or draft at 28. I have no idea how it's gonna fall," said general manager Brandon Beane in his pre-draft press conference.
The Bills currently hold only one Day 2 pick with their second-rounder slotted at No. 60 overall. Buffalo dealt its 2024 third-round selection to the Green Bay Packers in a midseason trade for starting cornerback Rasul Douglas.
Beane was anticipating receiving a Round 3 compensatory selection stemming from the loss of free agent Tremaine Edmunds, but the NFL have the Bills a fourth-rounder instead.
On Saturday, Buffalo is slated to pick twice in Round 4, thrice in Round 5, twice in Round 6 and once in Round 7. In addition to their own fifth-round selection at No. 163 overall, the Bills acquired the No. 144 pick by trading offensive lineman Ryan Bates to the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason. They also received the Packers' fifth-rounder (No. 160) as part of the Douglas deal.
Friday's television coverage (Rounds 2-3) kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. The final four rounds will unfolded on Saturday, beginning at noon ET.
2024 Bills' Draft Slots
Round 1: No. 28 overall (Thursday)
Round 2: No. 60 overall (Friday)
Round 4: No. 128 overall (Saturday)
Round 4: No. 133 overall (Saturday)
Round 5: No. 144 overall (Saturday)
Round 5: No. 160 overall (Saturday)
Round 5: No. 163 overall (Saturday)
Round 6: No. 200 overall (Saturday)
Round 6: No. 204 overall (Saturday)
Round 7: No. 248 overall (Saturday)