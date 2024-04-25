Buffalo Bills' GM Brandon Beane Ready to Make Draft Day Trade
It's happened before and it will likely happen again this week.
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane has not been shy to move up the draft board to get "the guy." Last year, it was Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.
"Dalton was so close to us, and I really thought he was a good weapon for this offense," said Beane who leapfrogged the Dallas Cowboys to secure Kincaid at No. 25 overall.
One year earlier, Beane jumped up two spots to No. 23 overall and drafted Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam. In 2018, the Bills made multiple trades to move from the No. 21 spot to No. 7 where they made a franchise-altering decision to take quarterback Josh Allen.
"I probably deserve criticism for trading up some times, I get that. If there's a guy I like and I'm confident, I want to go to bed Thursday night [knowing] that I got him," said Beane.
This year, "the guy" is rumored to be Washington receiver Rome Odunze, but he likely requires Buffalo to break into the Top 10.
"I don't if teams in the Top 10 are calling us. I wouldn't expect that," said Beane. "Teams in the teens will start calling. We'll assess them all, have conversations."
Currently positioned at No. 28 overall in Round 1, Buffalo could make a modest leap up to ensure the availability of LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Should Buffalo be unable to go up and get their desired prospect, Beane could opt to stand pat at 28 or trade down into the top half of the second round.
"If we did not draft Dalton last year, I think I told you, we had some options to go back and one that I really liked," said Beane.
It'll all come to a head Thursday in Detroit.