3 Buffalo Bills' players poised to break out in 2024
The Buffalo Bills embarked on a youth movement this offseason, shedding veteran contracts and creating opportunity for players on rookie deals to earn larger roles.
At two positions in particular —defensive end and pass-catching weapon— the Bills will likely need young talent to break out and fill voids in 2024.
Here are the three most-likely breakout candidates on Tuesday Bills' roster.
Dalton Kincaid, TE
Is it possible to be a breakout candidate after catching 73 balls as a rookie? The answer is yes when speaking about Kincaid because the 2023 first-round selection has the chance to go from significant contributor to primary option in the Bills' passing game.
With Buffalo having lost its top-two wide receivers from the 2023 roster, Kincaid's target share should naturally increase. His snap count is also due to rise as the Bills are expected to deploy plenty of two-TE sets.
Greg Rousseau, DE
With an aging Von Miller and no Leonard Floyd, Rousseau has an opportunity to step up and become the team's No. 1 edge rusher. The 2021 first-round draft pick has shown plenty of promise over his first three NFL seasons but has yet to display consistent dominance.
The Bills showed faith in Rousseau by exercising his fifth-year option this offseason. Now, it's time for the physically-imposing defensive end to reward his team with a breakout season.
Dorian Williams, LB
Williams appeared in all 17 games as a rookie, but he took a backseat to Tyrel Dodson when it came to linebacker reps. The 2023 third-rounder, who saw significant special teams snaps, totaled 40 tackles, but still needs to earn the coaches' trust on defense. With the linebacking corps depleted for the AFC Divisional Round battle against Kansas City, Buffalo played street free agent journeyman AJ Klein over Williams.
The hope is for Williams to follow the path that Terrel Bernard masterfully navigated one year earlier. Bernard, a 2022 third-round pick who played sparingly as a rookie transitioning to the next level, exploded onto the scene as an impact starter in Year 2.