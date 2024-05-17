Bills Central

Buffalo Bills Rookie WR Keon Coleman Ranked In Top 10 To Win Rookie of The Year

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman wasn't drafted until Round 2, but the odds makers have given him solid odds to win rookie of the year.

Chris Pirrone

Oct 14, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4)
Oct 14, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) / Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

There are significant expectations for rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the first pick in the second round of the 2024 draft at number 33 overall. The departures of Bills primary wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, who accounted for a combined 241 targets, 152 catches, 1929 receiving yards, and 15 TDs in 2023, means there are significant opportunities available for Coleman.

Coleman had an explosive junior year at Florida State, leading the 2023 team in receptions (50), receiving yards (658), and touchdowns (11) and was the first FSU player to ever be selected as first-team All-ACC in three separate categories (all-purpose player, wide receiver, and returner). He finished his college career, with stops at Florida State and Michigan State, with 1506 yards and 19 touchdowns on 115 receptions.

Coleman's combination of athleticism, elite ball skills and a 6-foot-3 frame bring a unique blend of size, play speed, and physicality that make him a prototypical alpha wide receiver and ideal target for Josh Allen.

Related: Bills WR Keon Coleman named non-first round pick with best chance to star.

Coleman Ranked in The Top 10 for Offensive Rooke of The Year

Fanduel agrees, placing Coleman's odds to win the NFL offensive rookie of the year in the top 10 of all eligible rookies. Coleman is current set at +2500, meaning a $100 successful bet would return $2500. His odds have him ranked as the 5th best rookie wide receiver.

Caleb Williams, the first overall selection as a QB with Chicago Bears comes in at the top spot, with odds at +170.

Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman sprints down the sideline in FSU's matchup with the Miami
Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman sprints down the sideline in FSU's matchup with the Miami / Alicia Devine / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coleman is listed behind 9 other players:

Rookie

Position

Team

Odds To Win Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Caleb Williams

QB

Chicago Bears

+170

Jayden Daniels

QB

Washington Commanders

+600

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR

Arizona Cardinals

+700

J.J. McCarthy

QB

Minesota Vikings

+1400

Malik Nabers

WR

New York Giants

+1400

Xavier Worthy

WR

Kansas City Chiefs

+2000

Bo Nix

QB

Denver Broncos

+2000

Drake Maye

QB

New England Patriots

+2000

Keon Coleman

WR

Buffalo Bills

+2500

Related: Buffalo Bills Draft Keon Coleman: Three Things to Know about FSU Receiver

Bills Rookie RB Ray Davis is listed at +15,000.

Coleman is also ranked with the 3rd best odds for most rookie receiving yards at +700, trailing the Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr +150 and Giants Malik Nabers +480.

Published
Chris Pirrone

CHRIS PIRRONE