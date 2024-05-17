Buffalo Bills Rookie WR Keon Coleman Ranked In Top 10 To Win Rookie of The Year
There are significant expectations for rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the first pick in the second round of the 2024 draft at number 33 overall. The departures of Bills primary wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, who accounted for a combined 241 targets, 152 catches, 1929 receiving yards, and 15 TDs in 2023, means there are significant opportunities available for Coleman.
Coleman had an explosive junior year at Florida State, leading the 2023 team in receptions (50), receiving yards (658), and touchdowns (11) and was the first FSU player to ever be selected as first-team All-ACC in three separate categories (all-purpose player, wide receiver, and returner). He finished his college career, with stops at Florida State and Michigan State, with 1506 yards and 19 touchdowns on 115 receptions.
Coleman's combination of athleticism, elite ball skills and a 6-foot-3 frame bring a unique blend of size, play speed, and physicality that make him a prototypical alpha wide receiver and ideal target for Josh Allen.
Coleman Ranked in The Top 10 for Offensive Rooke of The Year
Fanduel agrees, placing Coleman's odds to win the NFL offensive rookie of the year in the top 10 of all eligible rookies. Coleman is current set at +2500, meaning a $100 successful bet would return $2500. His odds have him ranked as the 5th best rookie wide receiver.
Caleb Williams, the first overall selection as a QB with Chicago Bears comes in at the top spot, with odds at +170.
Coleman is listed behind 9 other players:
Rookie
Position
Team
Odds To Win Offensive Rookie Of The Year
Caleb Williams
QB
Chicago Bears
+170
Jayden Daniels
QB
Washington Commanders
+600
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
Arizona Cardinals
+700
J.J. McCarthy
QB
Minesota Vikings
+1400
Malik Nabers
WR
New York Giants
+1400
Xavier Worthy
WR
Kansas City Chiefs
+2000
Bo Nix
QB
Denver Broncos
+2000
Drake Maye
QB
New England Patriots
+2000
Keon Coleman
WR
Buffalo Bills
+2500
Bills Rookie RB Ray Davis is listed at +15,000.
Coleman is also ranked with the 3rd best odds for most rookie receiving yards at +700, trailing the Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr +150 and Giants Malik Nabers +480.