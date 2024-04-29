Buffalo Bills Make Key Decision on First-Round Edge Rusher
By all indications, Buffalo Bills' starting defensive end Greg Rousseau will be sticking around for an extra season.
The deadline to exercise the fifth-year option on Rousseau's rookie contract is May 2, and Bills general manager Brandon Beane mentioned that the team was interested in taking advantage of it.
"I don't see any reason why we wouldn't," said Beane while addressing reporters at the league meetings in late April.
On Monday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported that the Bills will, in fact, have Rousseau under contact through 2025.
The NFL has determined that Rousseau will make $13.387 million for that fifth season.
The 6-foot-7 Rousseau has made 46 starts over his first three NFL seasons, accounting for 17.0 sacks, 12 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. The Bills drafted the Miami Hurricane with the No. 30 overall pick in 2021. Rousseau's stock dipped slightly when he decided to opt out of the 2020 COVID season due to his mother being a frontline nurse.
Starting 16 games in 2023, he logged his highest defensive snap count (585) yet. He totaled 12.0 tackles-for-loss and 18 quarterback hits as a third-year pro.
Although mostly lining up at the end position, Rousseau also has the ability to kick inside and rush the passer from the interior.