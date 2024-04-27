Bills Central

What Draft Picks Do The Bills Have Left On Final Day Of NFL Draft

The Bills had a solid day two of the NFL Draft with 3 picks, but they aren't done yet with a ton of Day 3 Picks

Chris Pirrone

Feb 28, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks to the press
Feb 28, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks to the press / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After no selections on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, the Bills and Big Baller Beane came back with a vengeance on Day 2. The Bills made 3 selections in rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft, filling identified roster needs and likely picking up starters at wide receiver and safety.

The Bills are not done drafting and dealing with 7 picks remaining on Day 3.

Round 2 • Pick 1 (33) • WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Round 2 • Pick 28 (60) • SAF Cole Bishop, Utah

Round 3 • Pick 32 (95) • DT Dewayne Carter, Duke

Round 4 • Pick 28 (128) • RB Ray Davis, Kentucky

Round 5 • Pick 6 (141) • C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia

Round 5 • Pick 25 (160) • LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washinton

Round 5 • Pick 25 (168) • Edge Javon Solomon, Troy

Round 6 • Pick 28 (204) • T Tylan Grable, Central Florida

Round 6 • Pick 43 (219) • CB Daequan Hardy, Penn State

Round 7 • Pick 1 (221) • G Travis Clay, International Pathway Program

