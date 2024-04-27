What Draft Picks Do The Bills Have Left On Final Day Of NFL Draft
After no selections on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, the Bills and Big Baller Beane came back with a vengeance on Day 2. The Bills made 3 selections in rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft, filling identified roster needs and likely picking up starters at wide receiver and safety.
The Bills are not done drafting and dealing with 7 picks remaining on Day 3.
Round 2 • Pick 1 (33) • WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Round 2 • Pick 28 (60) • SAF Cole Bishop, Utah
Round 3 • Pick 32 (95) • DT Dewayne Carter, Duke
Round 4 • Pick 28 (128) • RB Ray Davis, Kentucky
Round 5 • Pick 6 (141) • C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia
Round 5 • Pick 25 (160) • LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washinton
Round 5 • Pick 25 (168) • Edge Javon Solomon, Troy
Round 6 • Pick 28 (204) • T Tylan Grable, Central Florida
Round 6 • Pick 43 (219) • CB Daequan Hardy, Penn State
Round 7 • Pick 1 (221) • G Travis Clay, International Pathway Program