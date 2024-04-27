Buffalo Bills' Round 3 Draft Pick: Three Things to Know about Duke DT DeWayne Carter
The Buffalo Bills added a third-round draft pick to their defensive tackles rotation on Friday night.
Drafting Duke's DeWayne Carter at No. 95 overall, the Bills picked up a young understudy to play behind high-level vets Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones.
Here are three things to know about the team's newest interior defensive lineman:
Natural Born Leader
Duke's defensive tackle was a three-year captain, the first ever in program history.
Carter, a student-athlete contributor to the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, has done extensive community service and earned a spot on the 2022 AFCA Good Works Team. He was also a finalist for the 2023 William Campbell Trophy also known as the "academic Heisman."
All In The Family
Football is in Carter's blood, dating back to the 1950s.
Carter's father, DeWayne Sr., was a three-year letter winner for Ohio State during the 1990s. His grandfather, Raymond, starred in football and track at Youngstown State during the 1950s. His uncle, Raymond, played tailback for Notre Dame from 1983-85.
Speed and Hops
Carter, who impressed at the Reese's Senior Bowl, tested well at the NFL Combine.
The All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team honoree ran a sub-5.0 time in the 40-yard dash, ranking eighth amongst all DT participants. His 32-inch vertical jump ranked him third behind only Florida State's Braden Fiske and Texas product Byron Murphy.