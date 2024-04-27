Dalton Kincaid Shares Amusing GIF after Buffalo Bills Draft Former Utah Teammate
Dalton Kincaid's GIF game was strong on Friday night during the NFL Draft.
The Buffalo Bills' tight end expressed his elation over the team's choice at No. 60 overall on social media. After the Bills drafted Utah safety Cole Bishop, a former college teammate, Kincaid dusted off a classic GIF showing "Napoleon Dynamite" character Kip doing his patented "Yes!" gesture.
It was a rare X post by Kincaid, who had not shared any organic content since March.
Kincaid, who made 73 receptions as a rookie after landing with the Bills at No. 25 overall in the 2023 Draft, knows Bishop well from battling him in Utah practices over a two-year span.
"Being able to cover Dalton Kincaid everyday in my first two years definitely helps you get better at covering tight ends. He's one of the better route runners out there. He was super helpful in my growth," said Bishop late Friday night.
Kincaid topped all Division I FBS tight ends in receiving production with 890 yards during the 2022 campaign.
After teaming up and earning all-conference honors together in college, Kincaid and Bishop will reunite at the NFL level and both men seem happy about the opportunity. They also share good taste in movies.