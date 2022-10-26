We have over the years poked fun at Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers for what we will politely call his "quirkiness.''

Last summer, though, "quirky'' turned serious, with the four-time NFL MVP passive-aggressively threatening to exit Green Bay. As a result, the organization offered him more of a voice, more power ...

And as the Packers prep to play the 5-1 Buffalo Bills in Week 8 on Sunday night, we will again poke fun by noting that "GM Aaron Rodgers'' has put together a losing team, as the Packers are just 3-4.

And why? Here comes "quirky'' Rodgers to - again - take a passive-aggressive shot at his own organization. ... all part of an answer to a question about his opinion of the Bills.

"Great quarterback. Great defense. Very well coached. A lot of weapons, Jake Kumerow,'' he said. "A lot going for them.''

Wait ... what? The "top five things'' about Buffalo include ... Jake Kumerow?

"Great quarterback"? Josh Allen, check.

"Great defense''? The numbers say, check.

"Very well coached''? Under Sean McDermott, inarguable. Check.

"A lot of weapons, a lot going for them''? Check, check.

"Jake Kumerow''? Umm ... no.

Kumerow this year has four catches for 27 yards, ranking him as the No. 11 pass-catcher on the roster. So why would "GM Rodgers'' mention him to compliment the Bills?

He wouldn't. He would mention Kumerow as a subtle rip at his own front office because he is a Wisconsin guy who was on the Packers roster in 2018 and 2019 and though he caught only 20 passes in the entire two-year stint ...



We can assume that Rodgers is pals with Kumerow.

The truth is, Rodgers and the Packers offense has been lacking because Davante Adams jumped to the Raiders, not because the No. 11 Bills pass-catcher is no longer a Green Bay backup.

But that's "quirky'' Rodgers for you, as he is averaging just under 230 yards per game passing with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions and seems to think it's all somebody else's fault.

