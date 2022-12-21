The Buffalo Bills sit atop the AFC standings. But where do they land in the power rankings?

The Buffalo Bills are on the verge of securing the home field throughout the AFC playoffs after beating the Miami Dolphins over the weekend.

All season long, the Bills have been considered one of the NFL's best, but only one team will be able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. And there are a few contenders keeping them company at the top.

That's why the Bills rank fourth in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated, one spot below where they were a week ago.

"The most resilient team in the NFL, the Bills edged the division-rival Dolphins to remain in possession of the No. 1 seed and the first-round bye," SI writes. "Few teams need it as badly as the Bills do. The emergence of Dawson Knox into Josh Allen’s target share has to be causing double takes from defensive coordinators who already have enough to worry about."

The Philadelphia Eagles (No. 1) and the San Francisco 49ers (No. 3) still rank ahead of the Bills, but the Cincinnati Bengals zoomed up to No. 2 after their win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bengals have won six straight games, and a matchup on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati could determine which team holds the top seed in the AFC.

