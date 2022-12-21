"We always try and make sure we’ve got those contingency plans,'' Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey says as Buffalo readies to blow into Chicago.

Buffalo is no stranger to NFL "contingency plans.''

But this particular plan isn't about "Buffalo.'' It's about "Chicago'' ... where the Buffalo Bills play as they try to improve on their 11-3 record and stay in the top spot in the AFC while beating the Bears on Saturday.

"We always try and make sure we’ve got those contingency plans,'' Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said.

And ... this particular plan isn't about "travel'' or "safety,'' two issues that have popped up this year on the Bills' sometimes-snowy schedule. This is more about a "contingency plan" that is a game plan. ...

A game plan designed to help the Josh Allen-led offense deal with the conditions in the "Windy City,'' which might include something called a "bomb cyclone storm.''

Really, then, two different game plans.

There are a lot of things about the Bills' on-field performance that might seem to make them almost weather-proof. Maybe part of that is the fact they are quite familiar with dealing with the elements, as they most recently demonstrated last Saturday when in tough weather conditions Allen still tossed four TD passes against the Miami Dolphins through cold and snow flurries and won 32-29 on a Tyler Bass field goal in the elements.

Allen was talking about the idea of a domed stadium on Buffalo (which he's opposed to) when he recently discussed those elements.

"It's football, man. It's football weather," Allen said. "We love what we do. ... It's cold for us. It's cold for them. There's snow for us. There's snow for them."

And so it will be in Chicago. Bad weather for the Bears. Bad weather for the Bills - with a Buffalo plan to make it work in the visitor's favor.

