Bills re-sign Siran Neal, but have more work to do

Bills Begin Important Housekeeping by Bringing Back Siran Neal

The reserve cornerback is also a special-teams standout.

Siran Neal was far from the Buffalo Bills' highest profile player with an expiring contract. He also was far from being the least important piece to their 2022 puzzle.

That's why they reached an agreement with the reserve cornerback and special-teams standout on Wednesday for three more years.

A fifth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2018, Neal finished with a career-high 12 special-teams tackles, good for second on the team in 2021.

His new contract, reportedly worth a maximum of $10.9 million, makes him the highest paid special-teams player in the NFL, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Over the last four seasons, Neal has produced 35 tackles, forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles on special teams. On defense, he has 48 tackles, including four tackles for loss and one sack.

Locking up Neal is one of many important housekeeping steps the Bills must take to maintain a strong roster. They already re-signed another important special-teams player in linebacker Tyrel Dodson. But they could be looking at the departures of valuable pieces such as cornerback Levi Wallace, guard Ryan Bates, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

Neal and Phillips were part of an extraordinary Bills' draft class in 2018.

The cornerback position could be especially vulnerable if Wallace, a starter, leaves, and Tre'Davious White doesn't bounce back quickly enough from a torn ACL suffered in late November.

Here is the list of their pending free agents heading into the new league year, which begins next month:

CB Levi Wallace

DE Jerry Hughes

DE Mario Addison

Read More

DE Efe Obada

DT Vernon Butler

DT Justin Zimmer

DT Harrison Phillips

G Ike Boettger

G Ryan Bates

WR Isaiah McKenzie

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Jake Kumerow

QB Mitchell Trubisky

RB Taiwan Jones

RB Matt Breida

T Bobby Hart

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

