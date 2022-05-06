Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Bills' Best and Worst Draft Picks of 2022

Athlon Sports identifies each one and explains why.

All things considered, the Buffalo Bills did very well in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to our partners at Athlon Sports, who gave them an overall grade of B.

But author Bryan Fischer went further to evaluate the Bills' best pick and worst pick and everything in between.

The best? Cornerback Kaiir Elam, Florida (first round).

"Since they sport one of the better rosters in the league, it was understandable that the Bills' business would focus on only a few select positions targeted for upgrades. Elam makes plenty of sense in that regard as a high-ceiling corner who shouldn't bat an eye at being plugged in opposite of Tre'Davious White," Fischer reasoned. "His speed and ability to mirror are top flight and he'll provide an immediate boost."

The worst? LB Baylon Spector, Clemson (seventh round).

"Spector might have a battle to even make the roster," the report said, "and while a dependable option, doesn't seem like the athletic, high-upside bets the franchise could have gotten late."

Almost all the other picks were sensible at worst.

"James Cook (second round, No. 63 overall) has the potential to also turn into a starter at tailback while both he and third-rounder Terrel Bernard [a linebacker who was taken 89th] should make an impact on special teams too," Fischer wrote. "[WR] Khalil Shakir (fifth round, No. 148) seems like a natural Cole Beasley replacement, and who doesn't love adding the "Punt God" Matt Araiza to your team with a reasonable sixth-round (No. 180) selection?"

If the last player the Bills took in the draft does turn out to be the worst, everyone probably could live with that, even general manager Brandon Beane, who said every pick this yeat has a legitimate chance to make the active roster.

Of course, Beane is locked into not being able to say anything else at this point.

The Bills will hold a two-day rookie minicamp starting on May 13.

