After executing what was by most accounts a killer NFL Draft, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane declared he was far from done with his shaping of the 2022 roster.

He vowed to keep looking at veterans who are on the street or soon might be and said he would not hesitate to pounce when necessary.

Two areas the Bills could use some veteran depth are linebacker and secondary.

Here are three players who can help in those areas:

LB Joe Schobert

Schobert didn’t pan out in Pittsburgh the way that Steelers fans were hoping, but in a role that sees him play less snaps and have a very specific purpose, he could see a lot of improvement.

Schobert’s best asset is his coverage skills at linebacker. Plugging him into sub-packages, especially in clear passing situations, would help the Bills take away the middle of the field.

Schobert can fill the role A.J. Klein did last year as someone who can step in if Matt Milano or Tremaine Edmunds were to go down for an extended period He would be a trusted hand that could keep the ship from sinking and possibly take over for Edmunds if the Bills fail to re-sign him before contract expires at the end of the 2022 season.

CB Joe Haden

The former first-round pick from Florida is certainly in the twilight of his career.

While Haden may have lost a step in terms of how quick and twitchy he is compared to when he was in his prime, he can still add a lot to a team, especially a contender like Buffalo.

Haden would be an immediate locker room leader as well as a great presence to a defensive back room that features one of the best cornerbacks in football in Tre’Davious White and first-round rookie Kaiir Elam, who shares Haden’s alma mater.

The three-time Pro Bowler would be a welcome presence to help mentor Elam, as well as Dane Jackson, while also getting valuable snaps in a more limited role.

S Landon Collins

While the Bills have arguably the best safety duo in the NFL, they don't have much depth behind Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Collins’ days as a starting safety are likely over.

That said, if he is used as a nickel linebacker, he could thrive. Collins has the size to play in that spot, as well as coverage skills that would benefit a switch. If the Bills use him correctly, the signing could turn out to be great.

Last month, we at Bills Central brought up the radical possibility of the Bills possibly trading away Poyer, who has not been able to secure the contract extension he's seeking, and upgrading with the younger Tyrann Mathieu, who was a free agent.

Mathieu signed with the New Orleans Saints, however.

While Collins would be no replacement for Poyer, he would add veteran depth that can only help.

Jarrett Bailey is a contributor to Bills Central and has written about the NFL for many publications. See links to his work by following him on Twitter at @JBaileyNFL.