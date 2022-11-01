Bills BREAKING: RB Nyheim Hines Traded for Zack Moss from Colts to Buffalo
With the NFL trade deadline about to close, the Buffalo Bills jumped in and grabbed running back help.
The Bills had been linked to New Orleans Saints All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara in the previous days, along with Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt. Both are superstars and would be a difference-making additions to any offense.
But maybe the Bills decided they only needed a supplemental piece - not to mention an affordable one. And thus, they have traded for backup runner Nyheim Hines of the Indianapolis Colts. ... by giving up Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick.
Hines adds explosiveness to an offense that is already loaded with it. ... and yes, that includes the secondary consideration of a traditional running game. Buffalo ranks ninth in the NFL in yards per carry this season, averaging an efficient 5 yards per touch on the ground. Additionally, starting running back Devin Singletary has been efficient for the Bills, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
So spend big on a star? If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Get help, maybe because the view is that rookie James Cook isn't quite ready?
Done.
Dreaming about Kamara or Hunt lining up behind MVP favorite Josh Allen was a fun idea. But Hines, it turns out, is an affordable - and realistic - helper.
