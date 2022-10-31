Alvin Kamara Trade to Buffalo? Bills Tried to 'Make a Splash' with Offer to Saints

The Buffalo Bills are have been in search of top-of-the-line help at the running back position and this week climbed about as high as an NFL team can go on that ladder by working their way toward Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline by inquiring about New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

“The Bills are trying to make a splash,” Fox Sports football insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday. "They were rebuffed ...''

That much is clear, as Kamara performed for the Saints on Sunday ... and man, did he ever perform as the standout in New Orleans' blowout of the Las Vegas Raiders, a game in which the gifted Kamara scored three TDs.

We know that Buffalo took a look at Christian McCaffrey before the Panthers traded him in a blockbuster deal with San Francisco. And we know that Cleveland is making Kareem Hunt available in trade. We have also covered the details of the availability of the Rams' disgruntled Cam Akers. And Glazer is mentioning San Francisco’s Jeff Wilson ...

At which point we might remind the Bills to take stock in the running backs they already employ, because some of the name popping up are not superior to Devin Singletary or to the promise of rookie James Cook.

For now, the Josh Allen-led Bills need to occupy themselves with how they are going to beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 8's Sunday Night Football matchup at Highmark Stadium.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.