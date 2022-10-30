Skip to main content

Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?

The Browns will listen to trade offers on Kareem Hunt. ... and they are leaking that info to the media. Where do the Bills stand?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns have officially made it clear they are willing to grant Kareem Hunt his trade wish, should they find a partner by the Tuesday NFL deadline.

Enter ... the Buffalo Bills?

The Bills did not want to pay the price to trade with the Carolina Panthers for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, so he's now with the Niners.

But given the fact that the Bills at least inquired there, it would make sense that they would do the same with Hunt.

There is some logic here. Consider:

*The Browns will listen to trade offers. ... and they are leaking that info to the media.

*Hunt, himself a Pro Bowler who as a rookie led the NFL in rushing, remains stuck behind Nick Chubb in the Browns backfield.

*Even with Chubb as the Browns' go-to guy, Hunt has 263 rushing yards this year ... more than any Bills runner.

Hunt has a skill set that fits, as he is a standout producer on catches out of the backfield.

As always, these discussions begin with the level of productivity the Bills get from Devin Singletary (he's been a helper in Buffalo getting to 5-1) and then shift to the fact the Bills used a second-round draft pick on James Cook. so even as the Bills have struggled to get productivity in the run game, with quarterback Josh Allen as the team’s leading rusher, "good enough'' might suffice before Buffalo pays a hefty trade price. ... though rumors of Cleveland settling for a fourth-round pick make it more palatable.

We will know more as the weekend unfolds - though that might take a bit, too, with the Bills playing host to the Packers on Sunday night, and the Browns vs. the Bengals on Monday night.

In This Article (2)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

