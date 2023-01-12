Said Bills coach McDermott flatteringly of Hyde and a possible return: "You can never count Micah Hyde out.''

One thing about getting injured in Week 2, and not being able to work, as was the case for Buffalo Bills star safety Micah Hyde: By January, a guy is going to have "fresh legs.''

And indeed, Hyde is now saying, “I feel great! I never felt this fresh before in January.”

That doesn't mean Hyde will play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Bills’ Wild Card matchup with their AFC East rivals. But Hyde has come a long way back from the next injury he sustained in September, to the point his 21-day window is open ... as is the possibility the standout safety returns to the field next week should Buffalo advance in the playoffs.

In the meantime, how has Micah been helping the 13-3 Bills?

“I’m a dog-ass coach,'' he joked.

McDermott (maybe with a little help from "coach Hyde'') has overseen a Bills team that has navigated its way through an assortment of challenging obstacles, the latest being the injury to Damar Hamlin. But the spirit is obviously on the upswing at practice, with the good news on Hamlin and the good news on Hyde maybe lining up to send the Josh Allen-led Bills into the right direction starting this weekend.

