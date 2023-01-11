Safety Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder have been designated to return from IR. When might they participate in the Bills playoff run?

It speaks volumes about the depth of the Buffalo Bills that they have experienced such a successful season while enduring the sort of injury issues and general beyond-their-control drama that makes Sean McDermott a leading candidate for NFL Coach of the Year.

Having said that, reinforcements may be coming to further fortify that depth.

Safety Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder have been designated by the Bills to return from IR, with both players having now been moved into their 21-day windows with a chance to be activated to the 53-man roster.

McDermott said neither players will be active for Sunday's AFC Wild Card game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, who will be shorthanded in some cases as well, as QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play.

But in Buffalo, both Hyde and Crowder are practicing with the team on Wednesday.

Crowder, a backup wideout, broke his ankle in the team's Week 4 game against the Ravens and has been on IR since Oct. 8.

Hyde, a two-time Pro Bowler, has been on IR since Sept. 24 due to a neck injury that required surgery in October.

Said McDermott on Wednesday of Hyde: "You can never count Micah Hyde out.''

The Bills are of course dealing with their roller-coaster of emotions as a result of another injury, the life-threatening issue with safety Damar Hamlin. But on this day there is even good news there, as Hamlin is on Wednesday being discharged from his Buffalo hospital to rehab with the team after his on-field cardiac arrest.

