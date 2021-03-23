Bills draft targets: Travis Etienne looks like a fit

Add Jim Mora to the list of experts who see Etienne providing punch to the offense.

With the initial flurry of free-agent activity having died down, we can start to turn at least one eye toward the NFL Draft coming up at the end of next month.

The Bills can go in many directions in the first round with the No. 30 overall pick.

Even though they re-signed cornerback Levi Wallace, cornerback remains a strong possibility. So does tight end and running back, which is what we'll be taking a deeper dive into today with a look at Clemson's Travis Etienne.

If he's still on the board when the Bills pick, do they take him? There are plenty of arguments for them to pull the trigger.

First up is Jim Mora Jr., the longtime NFL and college coach and TV commentator for FOX, ESPN and NFL Network, who in an exclusive interview with Bills Central explained why he loves the fit.

"I think it takes a different type of running back to play in Buffalo," Mora said. "I think you have to have a certain element of toughness because the conditions you play in. ... It'll test you a little bit.

"You know, I'd love to see them get a guy like Travis Etienne. I love what what he can do. He's a little bit like, you know, Shady [former Bills RB LeSean McCoy] used to be. I mean he's really good out of the backfield as a pass catcher, he's really good in the screen game, he runs inside and the outside zone very well. When he gets to the second level, he can hit the home run. He's secure with the football. Any fumble issues that he had this past year were typically a result of quarterback-running back exchange when they had someone other than [QB] Trevor [Lawrence] in there, you know the ball being too high or too low bouncing off his pads."

Next up is Sports Illustrated's own Ryan Roberts, who has mocked the first round in NFL Draft Bible and has Etienne going to the Bills.

"The Buffalo offense became very one-dimensional down the stretch," he wrote. "Even with Josh Allen playing at an MVP level, improving the run game should be paramount. With one-speed backs such as Zack Moss and Devin Singletary currently shouldering the load, Etienne could bring big-play excitement from out of the backfield."

Another mock draft by Emory Hunt of CBS Sports has the Bills taking Etienne at No. 30.

"I believe the Bills can add one more explosive, gamebreaking threat to their offense," he explained, "and it arrives in the form of Travis Etienne, who is the type of back that can ring that cash register pretty quickly on any given touch."

Here's what SI.com's Draft Bible says about the compact 5-foot-9, 215-pound Etienne in its scouting report:

"Etienne is a tackle-breaking machine, as he uses his natural instincts and elusiveness to make defenders miss in the open field. He combines this with some deceptive power, as he sheds tackles with ease. Etienne is extremely efficient as he boasts a career 7.2 career yards per carry mark and his excellent vision allows him to understand cutback lanes and anticipate where holes are going to open.

"Whether it be a spin move, a stiff arm or an amazing cutback, Etienne seems to find a way to make plays. The Louisiana native has elite breakaway speed, as he never gets tackled from behind, and the collision balance to churn out valuable yards after contact.

"Etienne does struggle at times in protection. Far too many times he gets pushed back while attempting to pass protect. Etienne is a first-round prospect who is arguably the best running back in college football. With his increased impact in the passing game, Etienne is a versatile threat who puts opposing defenses into some very difficult situations."

Etienne did not participate im Clemson's Pro Day because of recent left shoulder surgery that should not hold him back as a rookie. But he tested well at his personal Pro Day a month earlier, running times of 4.41 and 4.43 in the 40-yard dash.

"I'm able to be out there every down," Etienne told the NFL Network. "First, second and third. I'm able to protect the quarterback and get [open] on those checkdown routes, run between the tackles, run outside the tackles. So able to do it all."

Etienne even displayed a great ability to catch punts from a JUGS machine. But he wasn't doing it with shoulder pads on. And he's a Louisiana native who played at Clemson, so his cold-weather ability is unproven.

That shouldn't hurt his draft stock, though.

Etienne is a prime player to watch as the Bills move closer to the draft.

