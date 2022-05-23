Bills Encourage Fans to `Choose Love' by Buying Shirts for Charity
The Bills have followed through on their promise to provide information on how to purchase "Choose Love" shirts in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14, with all the net proceeds going to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.
For $25, fans may purchase a "Choose Love" shirt with either a Bills, Bandits or Sabres logo from Shop One.
Alas, incredibly, international shipping is not available for Bills fans living across the border in Canada.
Bills offseason schedule
OTAs
May 23-24
May 26
May 31-June 2
June 6-7
June 9-10
Mandatory minicamp
June 14-16
Training camp
TBA at St. John Fisher College and ADPRO Sports Training center
Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.