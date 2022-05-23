Skip to main content

Bills Encourage Fans to `Choose Love' by Buying Shirts for Charity

All net proceeds will benefit charities related to Buffalo massacre.

The Bills have followed through on their promise to provide information on how to purchase "Choose Love" shirts in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14, with all the net proceeds going to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.

For $25, fans may purchase a "Choose Love" shirt with either a Bills, Bandits or Sabres logo from Shop One.

Alas, incredibly, international shipping is not available for Bills fans living across the border in Canada.

Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones and Quarterback Josh Allen pray with their teammates near the site of the last Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. May 18, 2022. Members or the team visited the site and then helped distribute food to members of the community

RB Taiwan Jones (front left) and QB Josh Allen (front center) lead Bills in prayer last week at site of Buffalo massacre.

Bills offseason schedule

OTAs

May 23-24

May 26

Scroll to Continue

Read More

May 31-June 2

June 6-7

June 9-10

Mandatory minicamp

June 14-16

Training camp

TBA at St. John Fisher College and ADPRO Sports Training center

BOOKMARK OUR SITE: For more Bills news and features, visit SI.com's Fan Nation regularly.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

In This Article (1)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Miller squat
News

Bills will live with Von Miller's relatively low PFF ranking if he can produce

By Nick Fierro8 hours ago
Bills RB Zack Moss.
News

Many Buffalo Bills veterans are on the roster bubble

By Nick FierroMay 21, 2022
Von Miller sweepstakes
News

Lots of new pieces for Bills to align at OTAs

By Nick FierroMay 20, 2022
Araiza-1
News

Bills Draft pick Matt Araiza profiled

By Nick FierroMay 20, 2022
Members of the Buffalo Bills walk to the site of the last Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo. After visiting the site, the team helped distribute food to members of the community.
News

Scenes from Bills' visit to site of Buffalo massacre

By Nick FierroMay 19, 2022
Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones and Quarterback Josh Allen pray with their teammates near the site of the last Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. May 18, 2022. Members or the team visited the site and then helped distribute food to members of the community
News

Bills visit Buffalo massacre site to help with healing process

By Nick FierroMay 18, 2022
Haden
News

Bills still have flexibility to add veteran cornerback

By Nick FierroMay 18, 2022
Beane-cropped-2
News

Bills still working to reshape front office

By Nick FierroMay 18, 2022