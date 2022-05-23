The Bills have followed through on their promise to provide information on how to purchase "Choose Love" shirts in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14, with all the net proceeds going to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.

For $25, fans may purchase a "Choose Love" shirt with either a Bills, Bandits or Sabres logo from Shop One.

Alas, incredibly, international shipping is not available for Bills fans living across the border in Canada.

RB Taiwan Jones (front left) and QB Josh Allen (front center) lead Bills in prayer last week at site of Buffalo massacre. Seth Harrison/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bills offseason schedule

OTAs

May 23-24

May 26

May 31-June 2

June 6-7

June 9-10

Mandatory minicamp

June 14-16

Training camp

TBA at St. John Fisher College and ADPRO Sports Training center

BOOKMARK OUR SITE: For more Bills news and features, visit SI.com's Fan Nation regularly.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.