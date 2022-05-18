He promised at the NFL Scouting Combine to address departures after the Draft. That time has come.

After moving swiftly in free agency and the NFL Draft to reshape their roster, the Buffalo Bills now are in the process of reshaping their front office following the loss of assistant general manager Joe Schoen and some other key people who followed him out the door a few months ago.

General manager Brandon Beane's plan all along was to wait until after the Draft to do most of that work, and that's what's happening now.

They already have made two significant hires in Alonzo Dotson as national scout and Matt Bazirgan as a senior personnel executive. They're still looking to fill the valuable position Schoen fulfilled as Beane's trusted right-hand man.

To that end, they have recently interviewed Pittsburgh Steelers scout Brandon Hunt.

Hunt also is a candidate for the Steelers' GM position that is opening up with the retirement of Kevin Colbert, and for a front-office position with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Schoen was named general manager of the New York Giants in January. Not surprisingly, he then dipped into the Bills' personnel pool when shaping his new staff, hiring senior scout Dennis Hickey as assistant director of player personnel; and player service coordinator Laura Young as director of coaching operations.

Bazirgan most recently was the Houston Texans' director of personnel and worked with Brian Gaine there. Gaine is a senior personnel adviser with tbe Bills now.

Dotson was called a "rising name in the scouting ranks" by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who first reported the hiring.

The Bills not only have become a preferred destination for players, but executives too, which should make Beane's task just a little less difficult.

He won't need to recruit. He'll just need to identify the best applicant.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central.