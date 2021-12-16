Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis ready for expanded role in offense

Regardless of Emmanuel Sanders' knee condition, fellow Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is poised to play a bigger role in the offense down the stretch.

Actually, that process has begun for the second-year receiver, who in last week's game at Tampa Bay was targeted a season-high eight times, resulting in a season-high five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills are almost certain to be counting on even more from their explosive deep threat this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and down the stretch as they try to salvage their season by earning a playoff berth.

Davis last year was impressive as a rookie fourth-round pick from Central Florida. He caught 35 passes for 599 yards (17.1 average) and seven TDs.

But largely due to the arrival of Sanders in free agency and the breakout season of tight end Dawson Knox, Davis was reduced throughout the first half of the season to essentially a sixth option behind those players, leading receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley and even running back Devin Singletary.

Yet Bills coach Sean McDermott assured everyone last month that it had nothing to do with dwindling confidence in Davis or a deterioration of his skills.

He reiterated that on Monday.

"Really impressed with what Gabe did when he stepped in there," McDermott said. "I thought he was very productive, very detailed in his approach. He was where he was supposed to be and he made plays. That fourth-down [catch to keep a game-tying scoring drive going], that was a big-time play for us in a critical moment."

Davis is ready for more of those. Has been for some time.

"I prepare every single week as if I'm going to be out there 100% of the time," Davis said Thursday, "because you never know. I back up all the [wide receivers]. So I'm always prepared the same way to know every single position and go out there and execute."

Davis never complained about his reduced role after such a promising rookie season. All he did was come to work every day knowing that his time would come.

"All of us put in a lot of time to be able to go out there and show out on Sunday what we've been practicing for and what we've been preparing for, from the offseason to camp and then all the way to practice throughout the year," Davis said. "So everybody wants to be out there on the field making plays, because they know the time and the work they put in. ... I'm just blessed with the opportunity that I get to go out there and finally show what I can do.

"I think there's guys all around the league that are kind of in similar situations, kind of `wait your turn' kind of a situation. And for me, that's kind of what it was, and I respected it. Whenever I went out there, I made sure I made the most out of it, because that's my job and that's my role."

Davis knows he can make plays in this league because he's been remarkably efficient even with limited opportunities.

For example, 11 of his career 59 receptions have been for touchdowns. That's 18.6%, or nearly six full percentage points higher than the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown receptions, Jerry Rice.

The fourth-and-4 catch for 5 yards against the Bucs may have been more satisfying, however.

"That was a special moment for me because I showed them that when it comes to those situations where, you know, we're down and out and we need a play, I can make it," Davis said. "I mean, I feel like a lot of guys, when it comes to performing at a high level in front of all these people, I feel like you have to be like that. I feel like some people are more than others. Clearly, some people can't handle it as much as others.

"But ever since I was young I always felt like I had to provide for my family and do everything that I can for them. So I always always felt pressure growing up and going through football and being looked over and [people] saying I can't do this or that. So I always wanted to prove to somebody that I can, and I was able to handle it in a better way than most."

