Bills Mafia frustrated by Highmark Stadium commemorative coins being sold for cash
The farewell has turned into a frustration.
Before last week's final game at old Highmark Stadium, Bills Mafia was afforded the chance at a limited keepsake by helping shovel snow at the Buffalo Bills' home. At the game against the New York Jets, fans in attendance were given a special coin that commemorated the event.
Or at least that was the plan.
In the wake of the Bills' 35-8 victory that ended the regular season closed the doors on Highmark's history, angry Bills fans are taking to social media wondering why they didn't receive a coin. They say they were told by stadium officials that the team simply "ran out" of coins.
Approximately 71,000 fans were at the game, with 80,000 coins produced. The math doesn't add up.
"By the time we got in, they were all gone and it just kind of ruined the fun of the game,” fan Evan DiPasquale told WGRZ TV . “That’s what you were most excited about — getting something commemorative like that.”
While many fans apparently missed out on the souvenir, some of the lucky ones to nab are cashing in on the farewell. One listing on eBay is selling the commemorative coin for a cool $250.
“Seeing people selling them on eBay for like $300 a coin, it was like a big left in the face,” DiPasquale said. “You’ve got at least one more of these and you’re gonna be like, ‘I don’t need this one, I’m gonna sell it and make money.’”
The TV station says it reached out to the Bills for an explanation and were told the teams is "discussing the issue."
