All their offseason work is behind them, though their roster will always be fluid.

So as the Buffalo Bills take some time off to decompress following a productive offseason of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp that came after a surprisingly high roster turnover rate, it's time to take another crack at predicting their first 53-man roster of the 2022 season.

It's not easy. General manager Brandon Beane has worked diligently to set up great competition for all position groups. So even though few, if any, starting spots may be up for grabs, many questions remain concerning the bottom half of their roster.

Ready, set, go!

Quarterback (2)

Josh Allen and Case Keenum.

Allen could become an MVP for the first time this season.

The NFL's relaxed practice-squad rules, which could remain in place long after the COVID-19 pandemic, make it unnecessary to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster anymore. So Matt Barkley, a popular personality, is the likely victim here.

However, he could remain a productive force in the meeting rooms and practices as a member of the practice squad.

Running back (4)

Devin Singletary, Duke Johnson, James Cook and Raheem Blackshear.

Letting go of both Zack Moss and special-teams ace Taiwan Jones could be a risky proposition, but not if the rookie Blackshear asserts himself on special teams, which we believe will happen.

Money won't be a factor, either. In fact, Johnson, a veteran, actually has a slightly cheaper contract than Moss, who is still on his rookie deal, according to Over the Cap.

Fullback (1)

Reggie Gilliam.

Unless the Bills decide they're not keeping a fullback on the roster anymore, Gilliam has the team made again.

Offensive line (9)

Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Rodger Saffold, Spencer Brown, Dion Dawkins, Tommy Doyle, Greg Mancz, David Quessenberry and Greg Van Roten.

NOTE: Ike Boettger (Achilles) likely starts on the PUP list, opening the door at least temporarily for Van Roten, who beats out Cody Ford.

This group's extreme versatility allows the Bills to go lighter here in favor of other positions that might not be as deep.

Tight end (2)

Dawson Knox and O.J. Howard.

The Bills are hoping Howard has something left in the tank. If he does, he beats out Tommy Sweeney. If he doesn't, Sweeney probably gets the backup job behind starter Knox.

They also can forget about making another run at Rob Gronkowski, who announced his retirement this week.

Wide receiver (6)

Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir and Tavon Austin.

More great competition has been set up here with the late addition of Austin, who edges Jake Kumerow for the final spot because of his willingness to play special teams at this stage of his career.

Diggs and Davis are a solid 1-2 punch, with Crowder, McKenzie and Shakir battling for that important slot position manned so capably by Cole Beasley the previous three seasons.

Isaiah Hodgins and Marquez Stevenson will have something to say about this too.

Defensive line (10)

Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, Carlos "Boogie" Basham, Shaq Lawson, A.J. Epenesa and Eli Ankou.

Even with the addition of future Hall-of-Famer Miller, the Bills took a chance by not holding on to either Mario Addison or Jerry Hughes.

Clearly, they're hoping that Rousseau will keep growing into his role and that the changes they made to the interior will help the guys on the perimeter.

One thing is for sure: There will be great training camp battles for the eight rotational spots available for each game. And if Basham and Epenesa can't make biggers impacts this year, it could serve as a red flag.

Linebacker (6)

Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson, Tyler Matakevich, Terrell Bernard and Baylon Spector.

NOTE: Andre Smith must miss the first six games due to a PED suspension. So his spot is taken by Spector.

Once again, special teams will play a part in the decisions here.

Who will be the third linebacker behind Edmunds and Milano? Dodson? Bernard? Will the rookie Bernard end up succeeding Edmunds if Edmunds departs as a free agent after this season?

Stay tuned.

Cornerback (6)

Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Kaiir Elam, Siran Neal and Christian Benford.

NOTE: Top corner Tre'Davious White is likely to start the season on the PUP list as he continues to recover from December ACL surgery. This means the rookie Benford makes the team coming out of camp.

If the Bills can't get instant production from rookie first-round pick Elam, they could be in trouble, because they will absolutely not rush White back under any circumstance.

They do have faith in Jackson as at least a temporary starter, but even if he turns out to be an All-Pro, it still might not be enough if Elam is not ready and/or White struggles to get back on the field.

Safety (4)

Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin.

Obviously Hyde and Poyer handle just about every snap available here. Johnson and Hamlin are attempting to prove they they'll be eventual worthy successors.

Specialists (3)

K Tyler Bass, LS Reid Ferguson and P Matt Araiza.

The only real competition for these three spots is at punter, where Araiza has been drafted to compete with veteran Matt Haack.

