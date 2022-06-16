They're returning to St. John Fisher College for the first time since 2019.

Fans have known for some time the Buffalo Bills' intent to return to St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y. Now they know the exact schedule and what they have to do to see them in person.

The Bills on Thursday released their full camp schedule, featuring 11 practices on the campus and one at Highmark Stadium, before returning to their training complex for the remainder of camp.

Fans with season tickets get first crack at the tickets, which are all free but must be downloaded on mobile devices, on July 13th at 10 a.m.

On July 14, registered Bills Mobile App users can secure their tickets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. After 1, the general public will be able to get their tickets for camp.

There is a limit of four (4) tickets per account.

Tickets will be available at at buffalobills.com/trainingcamp.

Parking will be available at Mendon and Sutherland High Schools for each practice, with shuttle bus service to be provided to campus.

The Bills will host their first training camp practice on Sunday, July 24th at 9:45 am.

Here is the full schedule:

Sunday, July 24 (9:45 a.m.)

Monday, July 25 (9:45 a.m.)

Wednesday, July 27 (9:45 a.m.)

Friday, July 29 (9:45 a.m.)

Saturday, July 30 (9:45 a.m.)

Monday, August 1 (9:45 a.m.)

Tuesday, August 2 (9:45 a.m.)

Thursday, August 4 (9:45 a.m.)

Friday, August 5 (5:30 p.m.) at Highmark Stadium

Sunday, August 7 (11:45 a.m.)

Wednesday, August 10 (9:45 a.m.)

Thursday, August 11 (9:45 a.m.)

BOOKMARK OUR SITE: For more Bills news and features, visit SI.com's Fan Nation regularly.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.