Says the Bengals' Joe Burrow on the Bills schedule in the wake of the Damar Hamlin injury: “Whatever Buffalo would want to do would be what we would want to do as well. We’re behind them 100 percent and support them in whatever they would decide to do going forward.”

It seems everyone has an opinion on what the Buffalo Bills should do in regard to the NFL's handling of the in-limbo Monday night game between the Bengals and Bills that was suspended when safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest.

Our opinion: We should listen to the opinion of the people who are actually in the arena, including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Said Burrow: “I think whatever Buffalo would want to do would be what we would want to do as well. We’re behind them 100 percent and support them in whatever they would decide to do going forward.”

The decision on how to handle the suspended game is a challenging one; but paying attention to players like Burrow?

That should be the easiest part of this.

Burrow, a team spokesman and leader for the defending AFC champs, said players are “in the dark” regarding the league's plan. Could the game simply be resumed?

“I think that would be tough, just scheduling-wise,” Burrow said, adding, "I'm sure if you polled the locker room there'd be mixed votes on (when and even if to play. "Personally, I think is going to be tough, but there's people that want to play, too, and there's people that don't.

"Everyone has a different way of dealing with it."

It does seem that Week 18 will go on and be played as scheduled, which means Cincinnati plays Baltimore and, again as presently planned, the Bills play New England.

"Unfortunate as it is, we got a game to play on Sunday," Burrow said. "It's such a scary and emotional time (but) guys still have a football game to play on Sunday.''

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.