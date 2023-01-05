"Mario Hamlin informed the Bills that Damar was making progress and, in the words of one source, “the team needed it,'' writes ESPN.

"The team needed it.''

That is the summation of a Wednesday virtual meeting between Damar Hamlin’s father, Mario Hamlin, and the entire Buffalo Bills team, a session meant at least in part to "personally update everyone in attendance on his son,'' per a report.

Hamlin's parents have been in Cincinnati, where Hamlin remains hospitalized and in serious condition following his suffering of a cardiac arrest on the field during "Monday Night Football."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited "at length'' with the Hamlin family, hoping to provide some comfort and then later talking to the media about the inherent violence of the game.

"It is dangerous and you've got to just acknowledge it,'' Biden said.

The White House previously acknowledged Hamlin's condition on Tuesday, saying the President was aware of the "horrific" story, which unfolded on live TV on "Monday Night Football'' in the Bills at Bengals game after what seemed like a relatively innocuous tackle.

The NFL is suspending the Week 17 game indefinitely, though the playoff-bound Bills are presently scheduled to play Week 18 against New England on Sunday.

Hamlin's condition has received attention from the sports world and beyond, as his GoFundMe account - originally intended as a toy drive for underserved children with a goal of $2,500 - has now raised over $6 million.

