BREAKING: Bills vs. Bengals Will Not Resume this Week After Damar Hamlin Collapse

The Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be played this week in wake of the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the league announced Tuesday.

Here's the full statement:

The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular-season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday's game and was administered medical attention after it was later revealed that he had suffered cardiac arrest. He remained in critical condition at the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bengals led 7-3 at the time of the medical incident. After Hamlin was taken off via ambulance, the game was postponed after a long delay.

This is a developing story.

