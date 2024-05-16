Where Bills rank in primetime games in 2024 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills—a team who's been competitive for much of the recent past thanks primarily to the presence of otherworldly quarterback Josh Allen—have long been a primetime draw, and it looks as though this trend will continue in the 2024 NFL season.
The league released its full 2024 regular season slate on Wednesday night, disclosing the dates and times of each game throughout the impending campaign. Included in the release was information regarding each primetime matchup—television networks think that Buffalo is set to be a ratings draw yet again, as the team is scheduled to compete in five primetime contests.
This is the second-highest total in the league, tied with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, and Kansas City Chiefs; the Bills play primetime matchups against the latter three teams on that list.
The highest number of primetime games slated to be played by any team this year is six, a total shared by the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets (the Bills will play the latter two in primetime this season). Dallas and San Francisco make sense—the Cowboys are “America’s team” and a perennial ratings darling, while the 49ers have appeared in the NFC Championship game in four of the last five seasons. The Jets, however, are a bit more of a headscratcher; yes, New York City is the largest media in the country, and Gang Green figures to be competitive if quarterback Aaron Rodgers can return to form, but that’s an Everest-sized if looming over a 40-year-old coming off a significant Achilles injury.
Buffalo’s five primetime games in 2024 are a slight decrease from its seven in the 2023 NFL season. Here’s a bit more information regarding each contest:
1. Week 2 at Miami Dolphins
Buffalo's first post-game week of the season is a short one, as it's set to take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in the first Thursday Night Football game of the season. The Bills avoid the notorious Florida sun by playing in primetime.
2. Week 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Bills' second primetime game of the year is also their second home game. They'll host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football in Week 3; the team has struggled against Jacksonville in the recent past, dropping its past two meetings.
3. Week 4 at Baltimore Ravens
Another short week for the Bills. Buffalo will take on reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens under the bright M&T Bank Stadium lights in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football.
4. Week 6 at New York Jets
This early-season Monday Night Football matchup could have long-standing division standings ramifications if quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to form.
5. Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers
The defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers travel to Orchard Park to take on the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. Allen will take on his 'hometown' team in his new home.