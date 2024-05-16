Amount of primetime games by team:



6: NYJ, SF, DAL



5: KC, BUF, GB, DET, CIN, BAL, PHI, MIA, LAR



4: HOU, PIT, TB, SEA, ATL, CLE



3: NYG, CHI, LAC, NO



2: MIN, LV, WSH, DEN, JAX



1: IND, NE, ARZ, TEN



0: CAR



Reminder: Primetime for the NFL = game at night.