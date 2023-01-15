Bills to Host AFC Divisional Round; Who Could They Play?

The Buffalo Bills have two possible teams they could play in the AFC Divisional next weekend.

With a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's AFC Wild Card at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills have officially advanced to the AFC Divisional Round where they will host their next opponent.

The team will now await the results of Sunday night's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. However, despite having eyes peeled to the AFC North clash, there isn't a scenario where Buffalo could host the Ravens.

Since the Bills are the No. 2 seed, they will host the highest seed left after all Wild Card games are completed while the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will host the lowest-remaining seed.

With a Bengals win, they would travel to Orchard Park next weekend. But if the Ravens win, they would be the lowest seed left and would play the Chiefs while the Jacksonville Jaguars would head to Highmark Stadium.

The Jags, who overcame a 27-0 deficit in Saturday's 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, who be the highest seed remaining if the Ravens win and would be Buffalo's next matchup.

A Ravens win scenario, which would certainly see both Buffalo and Kansas City be favored, would then set the stage for a neutral AFC Championship between the Bills and Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



However, the Bills had their fair share of struggles against the Dolphins and third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, so ruling out any outcome would be foolish.

