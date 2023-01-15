Sloppy Bills Hold On, Survive Dolphins, 34-31

Buffalo didn't play its best, but managed to beat Miami in a wild Wild Card game.

Four fourth-quarter deficits.

Two snowstorms.

One scary injury, punctuated by an inspirational recovery.

In light of those adversities they've faced this season, the Buffalo Bills weren't about to be daunted by a third-quarter deficit to the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills certainly didn't play their best in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game at Highmark Stadium, but in the end they were just good enough to be the depleted Dolphins, 34-31.

Despite playing without injured offensive stars Tua Tagovailoa and Raheem Moster, the Dolphins hung around long enough to make the Bills squirm into the fourth quarter. After a Josh Allen fumble early in the third quarter, Miami had erased an early 17-0 deficit and actually led, 24-20.

That's when the Bills - better late than never - briefly became the Bills, with two of the biggest plays made by two of their smallest players.

With Miami leading and in possession of the ball, 6-foot-1 cornerback Kaiir Elam intercepted Dolphins' No. 3-turned-No. 1 quarterback Skylar Thompson to set up Buffalo's go-ahead touchdown catch by 5-foot-8 receiver Cole Beasley.

The Bills stretched the lead to 34-24 on a Gabe Davis touchdown catch and never again trailed. It doesn't mean, however, they didn't sweat. The Dolphins pulled within three points early in the fourth and were driving toward a potential game-tying or even game-winning score in the final three minutes.

But the combination of Dolphins' offensive mastermind Mike McDaniel and his 25-year-old rookie quarterback were a mess. Miami constantly had trouble calling plays and getting to the line of scrimmage, forcing it to burn early timeouts. Then on 4th and 1 from their 48 with 2:28 remaining, the Dolphins again couldn't get the ball snapped before the play-clock expired and endured a crucial 5-yard penalty.

On 4th and 6, Thompson was pressured and his desperation pass fell incomplete.

The Bills, who won their eighth in a row, breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Wounded or not - and even beating a 7th-round rookie quarterback - they are likely relieved at not having to face the Dolphins again this season. They lost in Miami and squeaked then by, 32-29, at home Dec. 17 before surviving Sunday.

Despite allowing three sacks and throwing two interceptions, the Bills somehow managed a 20-17 halftime lead.

When Allen converted a 3rd and 15 on a gorgeous 52-yard strike to Stephon Diggs, it felt like the anticipated rout was imminent. After Dean Marlowe - taking Damar Hamlin's spot in the secondary - picked off a pass to set up another touchdown, the lead grew to 14-0. And then it was 21-0 after Dawson Knox caught ... actually - check that - it was only 17-0 when the same tight end that made the beautiful one-hand touchdown catch made an inexplicable two-hand drop in the end zone.

But 17-0 against the Dolphins' JV felt like 77-0. Until it didn't.

With Allen uncharacteristically throwing two interceptions, Miami reeled off 17 unanswered points to tie the score and stun Bills Mafia. Only Tyler Bass' field goal restored the lead.

When they pick on somebody their own size next week - likely the Cincinnati Bengals - the Bills will have to play better. On this Sunday, their B game was good enough.

