Bills vs. Dolphins Wild Card Weekend: Live Game Updates

The Bills and Dolphins match up against each other on Sunday as both teams hope to advance from the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the fourth straight playoff appearance and fifth in six seasons under coach Sean McDermott.

It's a vastly different story for the visiting Dolphins, who have qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2016 and just the third time since 2001. Miami has not survived past the Wild Card round since a 23-17 overtime win over the Colts in 2000.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss his third straight game while he attempts to recover from a concussion, which means Skylar Thompson will most likely get the nod under center.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel made it official on Friday, informing reporters that Thompson will start Sunday at Buffalo.

This season, when subbing for the injured Tagovailoa, the 2022 seventh-rounder from Kansas State completed 60 passes for 534 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

The Bills have won eight of the last nine meetings, and are 8-2 in their past 10 home games in Buffalo against the Dolphins played in December or later.

The Dolphins and Bills split their two regular-season games in exciting fashion: with Miami winning 21-19 in Week 3 and Buffalo taking the rematch 32-29 in Week 15.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

