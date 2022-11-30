Injured Buffalo Bills star Von Miller has a flair for the dramatic and a penchant for playing big in the biggest games. So why not combine both traits and set his sights set on returning to the field just in time for a pivotal AFC East showdown against the New York Jets?

"The news is not the best of news, but it's definitely not the worst of news. It's kinda like in the middle," Miller said on "The Von Cast," on Tuesday. "I didn't tear my ACL; that was the huge part of it. I do have some lateral meniscus damage, and it's going to have to be addressed. But I do feel like I can play through that.''

There has been talk of season-ending surgery and postseason surgery and now there is this. Can Miller deal with a lateral meniscus tear and still return in time to play the New York Jets in Week 14?

"(I'm) just going to wait a little bit and let the swelling go down for about seven to 10 days,'' Miller said. "And hopefully right before the Jets game, I will be back."

That may be an ambitious plan for Miller, who suffered the knee injury in Buffalo's Thanksgiving victory over the Detroit Lions.

The Bills are 8-3 and this week play a Thursday game at the 6-5 New England Patriots (6-5). He will be watching that one while hoping to bring his future Hall of Fame talents back to the field in his first season with the reigning AFC East champions this offseason ... and no doubt he has played a key role in the Bills success this season, with eight sacks, 21 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in 11 games.

