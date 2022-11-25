Bills BREAKING: Von Miller Needs Knee Surgery, Per MRI - But When?

Entering Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game, the Buffalo Bills had an injury list of potential excuses if the Detroit Lions found a way to upset the Bills.

The pre-game injury list included names like linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive end A.J. Espenesa, and a host of others, which did not even include Von Miller, who was carted off after sustaining a knee injury in the second quarter.

"Next-man-up" was in full effect for the Bills in the 28-25 last-second win at Detroit. And it will continue to matter now that some unfortunate news on Miller is rolling in.

Miller did not tear his ACL, reports NFL Network while adding, “There is concern about his lateral meniscus … He’s out at least a week or 10 days while he figures it out. He’ll have surgery — the question is now or after the season. This is all following the MRI today.”

So …

"That next man mindset is real," star wide receiver Stefon Diggs said post-game. "I hate to preach it, sound like a broken record, but guys came in and guys playing at a high level. ... You don't need to do more than your job and you do your 1/11, we'll find a way, we'll find a way."

Diggs did his part, even after they hit a self-described "lull" for much of the second half. Quarterback Josh Allen and Diggs made sure that they got out of that "lull" that had cost them in weeks past.

The pairing came up in the clutch... Twice, once on the original go-ahead drive that ended with a Diggs five-yard touchdown reception, which gave Buffalo a 25-22 lead late in the fourth quarter. Then the duo did it again, as Allen found Diggs across the middle of the field for a 36-yard pass that put Buffalo in field-goal range after just one play.

The Bills will once again turn to the "next man" when facing the New England Patriots next Thursday. Miller, "the closer," signed with Buffalo over the offseason and has racked up eight sacks. Unfortunately, his injury adds to a long list of an already banged-up football team. … and the wait for his return might be uncomfortably long as well.

