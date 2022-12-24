The Buffalo Bills were met with a strong defensive effort from the Chicago Bears amid windy and frigid conditions and trailed at halftime at Soldier Field.

The Buffalo Bills enjoyed a winter wonderland that ended with euphoria in Week 15. A playoff-clinching win over the Miami Dolphins was capped off with snow globe-like weather conditions in the fourth quarter as Buffalo emerged on top 32-29.



A similarly cold and windy environment awaited the AFC-leading Bills as they headed to Solider Field for a Christmas Eve matchup with the Chicago Bears on Saturday. But the teeth-chattering and 10 degree conditions in the Windy City were hardly as enjoyable as the comfort of Orchard Park.

Still, despite falling behind 7-0 early, Bills quarterback Josh Allen seemed primed for a productive day after a quick touchdown on Buffalo's opening drive.

But Chicago, despite already being eliminated from postseason contention, had its defense buckle down behind some impressive fight and led 10-6 headed into halftime. It helped that Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed an extra point and a chip-shot 38-yard field goal.

The legs of Bears running back David Montgomery, who burst out of the gates with a 28-yard run, came right after Chicago quarterback Justin Fields found Byron Pringle for a 20-yard completion.

Fields then connected with receiver Dante Pettis for a six-yard touchdown, as he got free behind Buffalo's secondary in the back of the end zone.

Allen's quick start saw him find tight end Dawson Knox for a 24-yard completion on his first pass of the game before picking up 10 with his legs on an ensuing third down.

Bills rookie running back James Cook managed to lead Buffalo into the red zone after a 24-yard run before Allen delivered a strike to receiver Gabe Davis for a 19-yard touchdown. Bass, who was the hero in the win over Miami, kept Buffalo behind 7-6.

Allen nearly got Buffalo down into the red zone again on the Bills' next drive, but continued his struggles near that area after forcing a deep throw in double coverage to receiver Isaiah McKenzie that was intercepted by Bears defensive back Kyler Gordon. His ensuing 33-yard return set Chicago up with a real chance to take advantage of a one-point lead.

The Bears didn't take advantage of the turnover immediately, but began to win the field-position battle after a 63-yard punt pinned Buffalo at its own two-yard line. This ultimately led to a short punt by the Bills that the Bears turned into an eventual three points after a 37-yard field goal.

Chicago was now up 10-6 over the top team in the AFC, a score that remained that way after Bass missed what was seemingly an easy 38-yard field goal. But Mother Nature brought the wind at the wrong time for the Bills, who will receive the ball to start the third.

