BREAKING: Bills vs. Bengals Will Not Resume, Reports AP

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume play from Monday's game, per reports from the Associated Press Thursday.

Via the report, the two sources that relayed the information to the Associated Press did so on the "condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling."

The cancelled of the game can not be final until the decision has received approval from the NFL Player's Association.

The game was temporarily suspended before being postponed altogether after the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest seconds after making a tackle against Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter.on Monday night.

At the time of Hamlin's health scare, the Bengals led 7-3 with 5:58 left in the first quarter. The highly-anticipated contest had critical first-round bye implications for both teams, as the Bills entered the game as the current No. 1 seed while the Bengals were the current No. 3 seed.

The two teams are now set to play their respective Week 18 matchups on Sunday. The Bills (12-3) will host the New England Patriots (8-8) at Highmark Stadium while the Bengals (11-4) will host the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) at Paycor Stadium. Both kickoffs are set for 1 p.m. ET.

