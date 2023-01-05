Bills DB Damar Hamlin 'Won the Game of Life!' Doctors Say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and communicating with family, friends and doctors.

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin woke up Wednesday night at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the first thing he communicated, in writing, was focused on anything but himself.

"Did we win?" Hamlin wrote, per Dr. William Knight and Dr. Timothy Pritts.

Though Hamlin is currently unable to communicate verbally due to the presence of a breathing tube, his own personal victory is now clear.

"Damar, you won," Pritts said. "You won the game of life."

Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest in the first quarter during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was postponed after Hamlin was rushed to the hospital and has no current date set for rescheduling.

Unfortunately, Hamlin wasn't able to awaken to good news of a Bills win, as his health took precedent over a football game that quickly took a backseat before being postponed. Instead, his incredible fortune was through hearing the life-changing news that he was alive despite being without a pulse at one point when being surrounded by medical personnel on the field.

Hamlin is communicating through pen and notepad and has been surrounded by family and loved ones who have informed him of the outpouring of support from around the country.

While there is still much work to be done as he continues to recover, Hamlin now has a path toward living life again and winning more battles along the way.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.