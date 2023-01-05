Damar Hamlin 'Has Opened His Eyes'; 'Neurologically Intact,' Say Bills

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has improved to “neurologically intact” and has "opened his eyes'' in the Cincinnati hospital.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has improved to the level of being “neurologically intact,” and additionally has "opened his eyes,'' NFL Network reported on Thursday morning.

"Neurologically intact'' means there is apparently no damage or injury to the nerves or nervous system - which doctors believe is a significant step forward for Hamlin's possible recovery from his on-field his collapse on Monday night in a game at Cincinnati.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the Bills said in a statement. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and his making steady progress.”

Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a completion with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter of the game on live TV on "Monday Night Football.'' He arose to his feet but then fell backward and lay motionless. A medical team administered CPR before he was moved by ambulence to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains.

The NFL has indefinitely suspended the Bills-Bengals game but the present plan is to carry on with Week 18, with the Bills and Bengals slated to play in the postseason after that.

