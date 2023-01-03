Bills WR Stefon Diggs Arrives at Hospital to Visit Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs made his way to University of Cincinnati Medical Center to visit Damar Hamlin on Monday night after Buffalo's second-year safety collapsed on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was seen visibly emotional at Paycor Stadium after his teammate and second-year safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin, who is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, has now been visited by Diggs, who was seen making his way to see his teammate, per video from ESPN.



Diggs was initially stopped by a police officer from entering the hospital, but was let it after making it aware who he was, per ESPN.

"I need to be there for my teammate," Diggs said, per reports.

The league announced the postponement of the game at approximately 10:05 p.m. ET, per an announcement from Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Hamlin, a sixth-round pick by the Bills last season, was driven off the field in an ambulance after falling to the ground and apparently losing consciousness in the first quarter following a hard tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

This season, Hamlin has 63 solo tackles, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended. He appeared in all 15 games for the Bills this season prior to Monday night.

Diggs had two catches for 26 yards at the time of Hamlin's injury.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.